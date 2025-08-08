Crew members inflate a hot-air balloon before taking part in a mass launch at the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, in Britain. Reuters
Firefighters battle the Canyon Fire in Castaic, California. EPA
Monks attend a Bhudist ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. EPA
Portugal's Gabriel Albuquerque and Lucas Santos in action during the synchronised trampoline at the the World Games in Chengdu, China. Reuters
The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery during sunset in Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters
Members of the Spanish Zenit Aerial Ballet present their performance titled Aria during the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary. EPA
Burryman Andrew Taylor parades through the town encased in burrs in South Queensferry, Scotland. The Burryman event features a local man dressed in a suit made from around 11,000 burdock heads, ferns, and flowers. Getty Images
People walk past murals near a park in Nagasaki, Japan, a day before the 80th Nagasaki Peace Ceremony. EPA
News

Best photos of August 8: Bristol balloon fiesta to Nagasaki anniversary

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: August 08, 2025, 10:06 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day