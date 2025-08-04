A worshipper takes a holy dip in the Bagmati River before offering prayers to the Hindu god Shiva at the Pashupatinath Temple during Shravan festivities on the outskirts of Kathmandu. AFP
Mexican women in traditional dress participate in the Tortilla Race in Santa Maria Coapan, Puebla, Mexico. EPA
A worker secures scaffolding in front of the Red Fort in preparation for India’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in the walled city area of the capital, New Delhi. AFP
Farmland is inundated in Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province in south-western South Korea, following heavy rain that brought 170mm of rain the previous day. EPA
A green frog near Fontenay-le-Vicomte. AFP
People enjoy the beach during the summer heat in Dubai. Reuters
Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro at a demonstration in his favour in Sao Paulo, Brazil. AFP
A farmer collects wheat in a barn for storage during grain harvest in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, amid the continuing Russian invasion. EPA
News

Best photos of August 4: From Shravan festivities in Nepal to farming in Ukraine

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

August 04, 2025

