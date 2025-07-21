Best photos of July 21: Aid ship to Gaza leaving Abu Dhabi to Bedouin fleeing Sweida

Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
A UAE aid ship is loaded with supplies at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, before sailing to Gaza via Al Arish, Egypt. Victor Besa / The National
A UAE aid ship is loaded with supplies at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, before sailing to Gaza via Al Arish, Egypt. Victor Besa / The National
Smoke and flames erupt from an Israeli air strike in Gaza city. AP
Smoke and flames erupt from an Israeli air strike in Gaza city. AP
Children play on a waterlogged street in Manila after Typhoon Wipha brought heavy rain and flooding to the Philippines. AFP
Children play on a waterlogged street in Manila after Typhoon Wipha brought heavy rain and flooding to the Philippines. AFP
Aleksandr Maltsev competes in the final of the men's solo free artistic swimming event at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. AFP
Aleksandr Maltsev competes in the final of the men's solo free artistic swimming event at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. AFP
Catholics attend a Mass during the feast day of the St Mary Magdalene at the Church of St Matthew the Apostle Evangelist in Veivirzenai, Lithuania. AP
Catholics attend a Mass during the feast day of the St Mary Magdalene at the Church of St Matthew the Apostle Evangelist in Veivirzenai, Lithuania. AP
Trinamool Congress party members and supporters gather to listen to party leader and Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, as part of a 'Martyr's Day' rally in Kolkata, India. EPA
Trinamool Congress party members and supporters gather to listen to party leader and Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, as part of a 'Martyr's Day' rally in Kolkata, India. EPA
Children dressed as soldiers march during a military parade celebrating independence, in Bogota, Colombia. AP
Children dressed as soldiers march during a military parade celebrating independence, in Bogota, Colombia. AP
Members of Syria’s Bedouin community ride on a bus after being evacuated from southern Sweida province. AFP
Members of Syria’s Bedouin community ride on a bus after being evacuated from southern Sweida province. AFP

News

Best photos of July 21: Aid ship to Gaza leaving Abu Dhabi to Bedouin fleeing Sweida

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

