A helicopter flies through smoke rising from a fast-moving wildfire on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France. Reuters
Palestinians mourn relatives killed in overnight Israeli attacks on Gaza, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Reuters
Employees assemble electric car charging components at a factory in Ruichang, central China. AFP
Spectators in the queue on day ten of Wimbledon, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. PA
A man jogs past the Barangaroo skyline in Sydney, Australia. Reuters
The owner selects arabica coffee beans for roasting at a coffee roastery in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. AFP
Reservists during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Miaoli, Taiwan. Getty Images
People take shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv, during an air raid alert, amid Russia's war on Ukraine. Reuters
News

Best photos of July 9: Wildfire in Marseille to Kyiv metro station turned shelter

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 09, 2025

Updated: July 09, 2025, 8:48 AM
