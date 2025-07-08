Best photos of July 8: Wrestling in Edirne to a funeral in Gaza

Action from the 664th annual Historic Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, north-western Turkey. AP
Action from the 664th annual Historic Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, north-western Turkey. AP
A volunteer is given an oxygen mask during treatment for smoke inhalation after battling to extinguish a wildfire near Rabia, in Syria's Latakia countryside. AP
A volunteer is given an oxygen mask during treatment for smoke inhalation after battling to extinguish a wildfire near Rabia, in Syria's Latakia countryside. AP
A firefighter on his way to tackle a blaze at a telecoms building in the Ramses district of downtown Cairo, Egypt. Reuters
A firefighter on his way to tackle a blaze at a telecoms building in the Ramses district of downtown Cairo, Egypt. Reuters
Children float along a waterlogged street after heavy monsoon rain in Kolkata, India. AFP
Children float along a waterlogged street after heavy monsoon rain in Kolkata, India. AFP
Cattle are washed before competing in the 166th Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate, England. Getty Images
Cattle are washed before competing in the 166th Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate, England. Getty Images
A participant hits the ground during the running of the bull at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. AFP
A participant hits the ground during the running of the bull at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. AFP
A man digging in search of the remains of atomic bomb victims, believed to have been buried there since 1945, on Ninoshima Island in Hiroshima, Japan. Reuters
A man digging in search of the remains of atomic bomb victims, believed to have been buried there since 1945, on Ninoshima Island in Hiroshima, Japan. Reuters
Mourners gather at Al Awda Hospital in Nuseirat camp to attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip. AP
Mourners gather at Al Awda Hospital in Nuseirat camp to attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip. AP

News

Best photos of July 8: Wrestling in Edirne to a funeral in Gaza

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

How to help

Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200

What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

While you're here
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
UAE currency
Tomorrow 2021
While you're here
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinFlx%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amr%20Yussif%20(co-founder%20and%20CEO)%2C%20Mattieu%20Capelle%20(co-founder%20and%20CTO)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%20in%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.5m%20pre-seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Venture%20capital%20-%20Y%20Combinator%2C%20500%20Global%2C%20Dubai%20Future%20District%20Fund%2C%20Fox%20Ventures%2C%20Vector%20Fintech.%20Also%20a%20number%20of%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Global state-owned investor ranking by size

1.

United States

2.

China

3.

UAE

4.

Japan

5

Norway

6.

Canada

7.

Singapore

8.

Australia

9.

Saudi Arabia

10.

South Korea
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Profile Idealz

Company: Idealz

Founded: January 2018

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Size: (employees): 22

Investors: Co-founders and Venture Partners (9 per cent)

UAE central contracts

Full time contracts

Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid

Part time contracts

Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs

Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12

Power: 819hp

Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm

Price: From Dh1,700,000

Available: Now

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
War on waste
Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

Hamilton profile

Age 32

Country United Kingdom

Grands Prix entered 198

Pole positions 67

Wins 57

Podiums 110

Points 2,423

World Championships 3

On Women's Day
Pharaoh's curse

British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.
He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.
Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.
Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Racecard

7pm: Abu Dhabi - Conditions (PA) Dh 80,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

7.30pm: Dubai - Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m

8pm: Sharjah - Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m

8.30pm: Ajman - Handicap (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 2,200m

9pm: Umm Al Quwain - The Entisar - Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 2,000m

9.30pm: Ras Al Khaimah - Rated Conditions (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m

10pm: Fujairah - Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,200m

Neil Thomson – THE BIO

Family: I am happily married to my wife Liz and we have two children together.

Favourite music: Rock music. I started at a young age due to my father’s influence. He played in an Indian rock band The Flintstones who were once asked by Apple Records to fly over to England to perform there.

Favourite book: I constantly find myself reading The Bible.

Favourite film: The Greatest Showman.

Favourite holiday destination: I love visiting Melbourne as I have family there and it’s a wonderful place. New York at Christmas is also magical.

Favourite food: I went to boarding school so I like any cuisine really.

Updated: July 08, 2025, 10:26 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
Read next...
Participants run ahead of bulls during the first "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 7, 2025. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous 'encierros': six bulls are released at 8:00 a. m. evey day to run from their corral to the bullring through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Running of the bulls in Pamplona to Calgary Stampede

Laurie Fersing in Churchill Tower, Business Bay. Antonie Robertson/The National

Distressed sale ends in bargain for French entrepreneur