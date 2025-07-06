The rising Moon illuminates cars crossing the July 15 Martyrs Bridge crossing the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Getty Images
Emergency and civil defence teams work to extinguish a wildfire in Rabia, in the Latakia countryside of Syria. AP
Shiite pilgrims gather between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines ahead of Ashura, in Karbala, Iraq. Reuters
Smoke rises east of Gaza city as an Israeli delegation was expected in Doha for talks on a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas. AFP
The coastal road in the financial capital Mumbai, as New Delhi and Washington are locked in talks over the 26 per cent 'reciprocal' US tariffs meted out to India. AFP
People gather in the rain to mark the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader and Buddhist monk, in McLeod Ganj, near Dharamsala, India. AFP
A Russian drone is shot down over Kyiv, Ukraine. Moscow has vastly increased attacks using the unmanned aerial weapons. Reuters
The traditional waving of red scarves marks the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. AFP
Best photos of July 6: Moon in Istanbul to San Fermin Festival in Spain

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

July 06, 2025

Updated: July 06, 2025, 11:25 AM
