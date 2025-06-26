Actor Ahmed Al Jasmi in the foreground, as people attend the premiere of the F1 film, starring Brad Pitt, at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Metal is salvaged from businesses burnt during demonstrations to mark the first anniversary of deadly anti-government protests, in Nairobi, Kenya. Reuters
Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan King in action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Daikin Park, Houston. Reuters
Students, environmental activists and volunteers prepare for planting during a mangrove conservation campaign in Aceh Besar, Indonesia. EPA
Test firing of a rocket engine developed by Leap 71. Photo: Leap 71
Residents clean up mud after flooding in Congjiang county, in the Chinese province of Guizhou. Reuters
Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's President, delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul. Bloomberg
A model struts on the catwalk at the Songzio Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images
News

Best photos of June 26: F1 film premiere in Abu Dhabi to Paris Fashion Week

The National Picks the most striking images around the world

The National

June 26, 2025

  English
  Arabic

Updated: June 26, 2025, 10:31 AM`
