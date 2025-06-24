Best photos of June 24: Patients wounded at Gaza aid point to guests arriving for Bezos wedding in Venice

A Palestinian woman stands amid patients injured by Israeli fire at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food aid distribution point being treated at Al Awda hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. AFP
A Palestinian woman stands amid patients injured by Israeli fire at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food aid distribution point being treated at Al Awda hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. AFP
Israelis gather near a bomb shelter in Holon, central Israel, after a missile alert. AP
Israelis gather near a bomb shelter in Holon, central Israel, after a missile alert. AP
Israeli rescue teams search for survivors amid the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by an Iranian missile in Beersheba. Reuters
Israeli rescue teams search for survivors amid the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by an Iranian missile in Beersheba. Reuters
People watch a wildfire burning on the Greek island of Chios. EPA
People watch a wildfire burning on the Greek island of Chios. EPA
A reveller walks over burning embers carrying a woman on his back during celebrations of the night of San Juan, in San Pedro Manrique, northern Spain. AFP
A reveller walks over burning embers carrying a woman on his back during celebrations of the night of San Juan, in San Pedro Manrique, northern Spain. AFP
Dancers wearing traditional costumes celebrate Saint John's Day and the summer solstice in the small town of Kernave, Lithuania. AP
Dancers wearing traditional costumes celebrate Saint John's Day and the summer solstice in the small town of Kernave, Lithuania. AP
Boys leap into Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. AP
Boys leap into Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. AP
The luxury yacht Arience, owned by US businessman Bill Miller, moored next to Punta della Dogana in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy, as celebrities arrive for the wedding of Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. AFP
The luxury yacht Arience, owned by US businessman Bill Miller, moored next to Punta della Dogana in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy, as celebrities arrive for the wedding of Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. AFP

News

Best photos of June 24: Patients wounded at Gaza aid point to guests arriving for Bezos wedding in Venice

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The biog

Name: Abeer Al Bah

Born: 1972

Husband: Emirati lawyer Salem Bin Sahoo, since 1992

Children: Soud, born 1993, lawyer; Obaid, born 1994, deceased; four other boys and one girl, three months old

Education: BA in Elementary Education, worked for five years in a Dubai school

 

FIGHT%20CARD
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFeatherweight%204%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EYousuf%20Ali%20(2-0-0)%20(win-loss-draw)%20v%20Alex%20Semugenyi%20(0-1-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%206%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBenyamin%20Moradzadeh%20(0-0-0)%20v%20Rohit%20Chaudhary%20(4-0-2)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHeavyweight%204%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EYoussef%20Karrar%20(1-0-0)%20v%20Muhammad%20Muzeei%20(0-0-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%206%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMarwan%20Mohamad%20Madboly%20(2-0-0)%20v%20Sheldon%20Schultz%20(4-4-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESuper%20featherweight%208%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBishara%20Sabbar%20(6-0-0)%20v%20Mohammed%20Azahar%20(8-5-1)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECruiseweight%208%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMohammed%20Bekdash%20(25-0-0)%20v%20Musa%20N%E2%80%99tege%20(8-4-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESuper%20flyweight%2010%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESultan%20Al%20Nuaimi%20(9-0-0)%20v%20Jemsi%20Kibazange%20(18-6-2)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELightweight%2010%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBader%20Samreen%20(8-0-0)%20v%20Jose%20Paez%20Gonzales%20(16-2-2-)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Global Fungi Facts
  • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally
  • Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered
  • Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity
  • Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
School uniforms report
Know before you go
  • Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.
  • If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.
  • By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.
  • Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.
  • Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

 

On Women's Day
Tomorrow 2021
On Women's Day
More on animal trafficking
Company Profile:

Name: The Protein Bakeshop

Date of start: 2013

Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani

Based: Dubai

Size, number of employees: 12

Funding/investors:  $400,000 (2018) 

Updated: June 24, 2025, 11:47 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
Read next...
An aerial view shows a fishing boat which capsized due to weather conditions by the coast in Banda Aceh on June 23, 2025. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)

Boat capsized in Banda Aceh to strikes on hospital in Gaza city

Mourners attend a vigil for the victims of the suicide bombing at Mar Elias Church on the outskirts of Damascus. EP

Fear and anger for Syria's Christians after church bombing