A capsized fishing boat in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. AFP
Young Thug performs at the Summer Smash Music Festival in Bridgeview, Illinois. AP
Riot police in the streets of Changuinola, Panama after anti-government protests. AFP
The rising Dvortsovy (Palace) drawbridge in St Petersburg, Russia. AP
Firefighters battle wildfires on the eastern Aegean island of Chios, Greece. AP
A Palestinian girl waits near a food distribution point in Nuseirat, central Gaza. AFP
A woman jumps into the Rhine near Kaiserstuhl, Switzerland, to cool off in high temperatures. AP
A seller of traditional Chinese home decorations in Bangkok's Chinatown area. EPA
A grief-stricken Palestinian man at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza city after Israeli strikes. AFP
Best photos of June 23: Boat capsized in Banda Aceh to strikes on Jabalia Al Shifa hospital in Gaza city

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 23, 2025

