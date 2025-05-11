Devotees pour water on a revered Bodhi tree at Shwedagon Pagoda to mark Buddha's birthday, in Yangon, Myanmar. AFP

News

Best photos of May 11:Devotees at Shwedagon Pagoda to mark Buddha's Birthday to Bus accident in Sri Lanka

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

May 11, 2025

Updated: May 11, 2025, 12:56 PM