Best photos of May 11:Devotees at Shwedagon Pagoda to mark Buddha's Birthday to Bus accident in Sri Lanka
The National picks the most striking images from around the world
What are the influencer academy modules?
- Mastery of audio-visual content creation.
- Cinematography, shots and movement.
- All aspects of post-production.
- Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
- Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
- Tourism industry knowledge.
- Professional ethics.
Updated: May 11, 2025, 12:56 PM