South Korea's president ousted as court upholds impeachment

South Korea's Constitutional Court on Friday upheld President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over his martial law declaration, voting unanimously to remove him from office for violating the constitution.

Mr Yoon was suspended by lawmakers over his December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, which saw armed soldiers deployed to parliament. He was also arrested on insurrection charges as part of a separate criminal case.

His removal triggers fresh presidential elections, which must be held within 60 days. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will continue to serve as acting president until the new president is inaugurated.

"Given the serious negative impact and far-reaching consequences of the respondent's constitutional violations... (We) dismiss respondent President Yoon Suk Yeol," said acting court President Moon Hyung-bae.

The court rejected most of the argument that he declared martial law to sound the alarm over the main opposition party's abuse of its parliamentary majority, saying there were legally justified avenues to address disagreements. The decision was unanimous by all eight of the court's judges, who have been given additional security protection by police with tensions high and pro-Yoon supporters rallying in the streets.

The ruling caps months of political turmoil that have overshadowed efforts to deal with the new administration of US President Donald Trump at a time of slowing growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

