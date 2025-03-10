Oil tanker and cargo ship collide in North Sea

An oil tanker is on fire after a collision with a cargo vessel in the North Sea, according to reports.

Lifeboats and coastguard services have been dispatched to the scene off the coast of East Yorkshire, England.

The incident involves the oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate and container ship MV Solong.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire.

“The alarm was raised at 9.48am.

“A Coastguard rescue helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

“The incident remains ongoing.”

The BBC reported the tanker was ablaze.

This is a developing story

