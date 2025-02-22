A woman photographs one of the ice caves in the 'tongue' of the Morteratsch glacier, which is melting due to climate change, in Pontresina, near Saint Moritz in eastern Switzerland. Reuters

News

Best photos of February 22: From ice caves in Switzerland to Cathedral light show in London

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

February 22, 2025

Emergency

Director: Kangana Ranaut

Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry 

Rating: 2/5

Match info

Manchester City 3 (Jesus 22', 50', Sterling 69')
Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 65')

On Women's Day
Updated: February 22, 2025, 1:02 PM