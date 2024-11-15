Lebanese Georges Ibrahim Abdallah during his trial at the courthouse of Lyon, on July 3, 1986 with his lawyer Jacques Verges. AFP
Lebanese Georges Ibrahim Abdallah during his trial at the courthouse of Lyon, on July 3, 1986 with his lawyer Jacques Verges. AFP

French court orders release of Lebanese militant held since 1984

Georges Ibrahim Abdallah was first detained in 1984 and convicted in 1987 over 1982 murders

November 15, 2024

A French court on Friday ordered the release of pro-Palestinian Lebanese militant Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, jailed for 40 years after being convicted over the killing of two foreign diplomats, prosecutors said.

The court said Abdallah, first detained in 1984 and convicted in 1987 over the 1982 murders, would be released on December 6 on the condition that he leaves France, French anti-terror prosecutors said in a statement to AFP, adding that they would appeal.

More to follow ...

Updated: November 15, 2024, 12:44 PM