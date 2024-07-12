The best photos of the week: From the ugliest dog on the red carpet to the Pope laughing

People visit Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea, to pay their respects to the statues of former leaders Kim Il Sung, left, and Kim Jong Il on the 30th anniversary of Kim Il Sung's death. AP Photo
Pope Francis laughs with senior clergy at the 50th Social Week of Catholics in Trieste, Italy. Reuters
Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman pose with Britain's ugliest dog, Peggy, who plays Dogpool in the movie, at a promotional event in London. AFP
Children walk a dog past destroyed buildings in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. AFP
An aerial shot of a shepherd and his dogs guarding sheep grazing near Saint-Etienne-les-Orgues, south-eastern France, against wolves. AFP
Rescuers working at Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, after it was hit by Russian missiles. AP Photo
A statue of the Greek god Poseidon appears to rise from the waves as tropical storm Beryl blows through Progreso, on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. AFP
A young patient from Gaza is looked after on a plane heading to Abu Dhabi, at Al Arish International Airport, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Samsung Electronics workers gather at a rally at the start of a three-day general strike, outside the company's Hwaseong campus in South Korea. AP
People in Marseille celebrate the results from the second round of voting in the French election. AFP
Eastan West, from New Underwood, South Dakota, is bucked off during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Alberta, Canada. Reuters
A taxi driver poses inside his Mercedes 190 D in Nouakchott. Built from 1982 to 1993, the Mercedes 190 is one of Mauritania's most imported cars because of its easy-to-repair mechanics and resistance to high temperatures. AFP
Labourers unload sacks of potatoes at a market in Lahore, Pakistan. AFP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic pretends to play the violin for his daughter as he celebrates beating Denmark's Holger Rune at Wimbledon. AFP
Hook Jefferson assesses the damage after a tree fell on his neighbour's home in Bay City when Hurricane Beryl hit the coast of Texas, US. AP Photo
A spectator stands on top of a wood pile to watch Tour de France competitors during the 211km 11th stage of the race, between Évaux-les-Bains and Le Lioran. AFP
A bather walks past barriers against Russian military landing ships on the beach in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. Reuters
Basketball player LeBron James stands behind US Vice President Kamala Harris as she meets the country's men’s Olympic basketball team in Las Vegas. Reuters
A newborn Chinese pangolin is weighed at Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic. AP Photo
Riders negotiate a busy street, known locally as the Scooter Waterfall, during World Population Day, in Taipei. Taiwan's population is 23.4 million, according to the latest figures. EPA
US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill stand with Nato allies and partners at a welcome ceremony before a dinner at the White House during the organisation's summit in Washington. Reuters
Bodybuilders compete in the Mr Afghanistan competition in Kabul. AFP
Revellers run with bulls at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, Spain. AP Photo
England's Ollie Watkins scores the winning goal against the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final in Dortmund, Germany. Reuters
James Anderson of England walks through the guard of honour on his final Test appearance at the start of day three of the first Test match between England and the West Indies, at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Getty Images
Students scuffle with police during a protest to demand a merit-based system for civil service jobs, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. AFP
A handler with his horses at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate, northern England. AFP
Children enjoy the rain in New Delhi, India. AFP
Argentinian supporters gather in Times Square, New York, ahead of their team's Copa America semi-final match against Canada. AFP
Iraqi farmer Omar Al Zubaai climbs a palm tree to check the dates ahead of the harvest in late July-early August, at his farm in Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad. EPA
