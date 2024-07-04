Emir of Qatar and Russian President Putin discuss ways to develop ties

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin discussed on Thursday ways to develop their countries' relations during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana.

Qatari state media reported that the meeting in the Kazakh capital focused “on the two countries' relations and ways to promote and develop them in different spheres”.

The two sides “also exchanged viewpoints on matters of mutual interest, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories”.

Qatar, a US and major non-Nato ally, has emerged as an important alternative source of natural gas for Europe after the continent dramatically reduced its imports of Russian energy supplies, slapping sanctions in response to Ukraine’s war.

Despite its continuous criticism of the war in Ukraine, Qatar maintains good relations with Russia.

According to the Russian News Agency, Tass, the Emir of Qatar told Mr Putin that his country’s investments in the Russian economy stand at about $13 billion and that Doha is planning to “increase” those investments.

Qatar’s $300 billion sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, owns about 19 per cent of Russian oil giant Rosneft and plans to continue investing in the country.

The 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO), chaired by Kazakhstan, kicked off Thursday at the Palace of Independence in the capital.

The Emir of Qatar is set to visit Poland on Friday.