Tunisians protest after video reveals police brutality

Violent protests erupted in the streets of Tunisia's capital again on Saturday night, adding to the pressure on Prime Minister's Hichem Mechichi's government to crack down on police brutality.

The clashes took place in the Sejoumi neighbourhood of Tunis. They followed protests earlier in the day in the city centre during which demonstrators threw chairs and stones at police who responded by kicking and hitting them with sticks.

The release of a video this week of police stripping and beating a young man triggered widespread anger and raised doubts about the credibility of police reforms undertaken after the 2011 revolution.

The officers involved in the incident were arrested, and the prime minister said the abuse was shocking and unacceptable.

Protests in Sejoumi broke out on Tuesday after a man arrested by police on suspicion of dealing drugs died in custody. The family accused the police of beating him to death.

Tunisia's Interior Ministry denies the allegation.

Human rights activists said police brutality threatens to undermine the democratic gains made since the overthrow of president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's repressive regime a decade ago.