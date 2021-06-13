Tunisians protest after video reveals police brutality

Footage released this week of officers stripping and beating a young man triggered widespread anger

Violent protests erupted in the streets of Tunisia's capital again on Saturday night, adding to the pressure on Prime Minister's Hichem Mechichi's government to crack down on police brutality.

The clashes took place in the Sejoumi neighbourhood of Tunis. They followed protests earlier in the day in the city centre during which demonstrators threw chairs and stones at police who responded by kicking and hitting them with sticks.

Read More

Abdelsalem Zayen's mother Dalenda Gassara and his brother Wael say that each time they tried to get insulin to him while he was in custody, the police threatened them with fines or arrest. Erin Clare Brown / The National'We are living in a police state': Tunisia's security forces are cracking down on dissent with fatal results

The release of a video this week of police stripping and beating a young man triggered widespread anger and raised doubts about the credibility of police reforms undertaken after the 2011 revolution.

The officers involved in the incident were arrested, and the prime minister said the abuse was shocking and unacceptable.

Protests in Sejoumi broke out on Tuesday after a man arrested by police on suspicion of dealing drugs died in custody. The family accused the police of beating him to death.

Tunisia's Interior Ministry denies the allegation.

Human rights activists said police brutality threatens to undermine the democratic gains made since the overthrow of president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's repressive regime a decade ago.

Updated: June 13, 2021 11:02 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The UAE led the world in vaccination rates during the past week. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi Covid-19 rules: how to maintain green pass status on Al Hosn app

Health
Drake & Scull International on Sunday reported a jump in its first-quarter profit on the back of higher other income and revenue. Rich-Joseph Facun / The National

Drake & Scull moves closer to restructuring its debt as it swings to Q1 profit

Property
From left, a worker at UNS Farms, a vertical farm in Dubai's Al Quoz; a salad served in Atlantis, The Palm's Hakkasan, featuring locally handpicked king oyster mushroom. Antonie Robertson / The National, Atlantis, The Palm  

From farm to table: How UAE produce is taking over dinner plates

Food
A file photo of a migrant fleeing the Moria camp fire on the Greek island of Lesbos in September last year. AFP

Four Afghan asylum seekers jailed in Greece over Moria camp blaze

Europe
Formal agreement is likely come in a session on Sunday addressed by broadcaster and campaignerSir David Attenborough. Courtesy Emirates Literature Foundation

G7 backs Nature Compact to stop and reverse biodiversity loss

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one