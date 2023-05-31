Tunisia's latest fuel shortage leads to long queues at petrol stations

Long queues have been forming at petrol stations in Tunis since early on Tuesday due to dwindling fuel supplies, with some officials accusing the public of panic buying.

Tunisia’s supply and distribution of fuel has been a recurring problem, which last emerged in October amid a crisis in public finances and lack of foreign currency reserves.

Salwan Smiri, secretary general of the Tunisian General Labour Union's Oil and Chemicals Federation, said the lack of fuel was down to a logistical problem. He told local radio station Mosaique on Tuesday that transporting petrol from the commercial port of Bizerte in the north of the country had become difficult.

The labour union official denied that a strike in the sector was behind the shortage and said the distribution process was under way.

Mr Smiri also confirmed the availability of unleaded fuel to cover public needs for about four to five days, pending the unloading of a shipment in the next two days.

Other officials blamed an unverified online rumour for spreading panic.

The president and general manager of the National Petroleum Distribution Company (Ajeel), Khaled Beltin, called on citizens to avoid causing overcrowding at gas stations.

“The increased demand we have witnessed is the result of citizens’ fear, which stemmed from incorrect information ... supplying operations are continuing as per usual,” he said.

At a government meeting on Tuesday, Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden reaffirmed the need for a more sustainable fuel-supply system.

Ms Bouden also stressed Tunisia’s need to attract further investment in its energy sector.

Meanwhile, President Kais Saied accused what he called "known parties", which he did not identify, of provoking the shortage of basic goods in the country, including fuel.