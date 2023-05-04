Tunisia prosecutor orders investigation into bank blaze

Prosectors in Tunisia have launched an investigation into a major fire at the central headquarters of Zitouna Islamic Bank in the capital.

The Judicial Police Department has been told “to find out the truth and uncover the causes and circumstances surrounding the fire, and any potential crimes committed” in Wednesday's blaze, said Mohamed Zitouna, a spokesman for the Court of First Instance.

Initial Civil Defence reports suggested the fire started in the employees’ lounge on the ground floor, before spreading through the multistorey building.

Five floors have been damaged, but no casualties were reported.

“The fire started from the employees’ lounge, which had couches made of highly combustible materials, and spread to the back of the bank, which also had flammable components,” Civil Defence regional director Mounir Riabi told The National at the site on Wednesday night.

Civil Defence regional director Mounir Riabi outside Zitouna's headquarters in Tunis on Wednesday. Ghaya Ben Mbarek / The National

Further investigation is still necessary, said Civil Defence spokesman Brig Gen Moez Triaa.

Zitouna Bank spokesman Mohamed Ali Ben Hafsa said its information system remained intact and all financial operations in its 190 divisions across the country were unaffected by the blaze.