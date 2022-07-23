Demonstration precedes vote on Tunisia's draft constitution

Small but loud demonstrations took place in the Tunisian capital before a referendum takes place Monday on adopting President Kais Saied’s proposed new constitution.

A few hundred people marched on Bourguiba Avenue, Tunis’s main artery, to denounce proposals to change the constitution to augment presidential powers and reduce the role of parliament and the prime minister. About 10 people were arrested during clashes with police, AP reported.

The draft constitution is the centrepiece of Mr Saied's programme to overhaul Tunisia's political system. Rivals say the text confirms fears he is seeking to reinstall an autocracy in the birthplace of the 2011 Arab uprisings.

The Ennahdha opposition party, which organised the demonstration, is among the president’s fiercest critics.

“We are here so the citizens become aware of the dangers of the referendum and its background, because it leads us to a dictator who does not care about institutions, does not respect them,” said Faouzi Ben Brahim, who was attending the demonstration.

Another protester held a banner reading: “No to a constitution of intimidation, no to a constitution of the fait accompli.”

Protesters make their way down Habib Bourguiba Avenue. AFP

President Saied suspended parliament last year and seized broad powers in a move that he said was necessary to “save the country” from a political and economic crisis.

That sparked opposition criticism accusing him of shunning democracy and sliding Tunisia towards totalitarianism.