Tunisia prepares for 'environmental disaster' as fuel ship sinks

A merchant ship carrying about 750 tonnes of diesel sank off Tunisia's coast on Saturday, posing the threat of an “environmental disaster”, the government said.

The Xelo, sailing under the Equatorial Guinea flag, was travelling from the Egyptian port of Damietta to Malta when it sought permission to enter Tunisian waters on Friday night after getting into difficulties in bad weather, Tunisia's Environment Ministry said.

The ship was allowed into Tunisian waters and it anchored about seven kilometres from the south-eastern coast in the Gulf of Gabes, the ministry said.

Seven crew members were rescued after the Xelo started taking on water, which reached a height of about two metres in the engine room.

The defence, interior, transport and customs ministries were working to avoid "a marine environmental disaster in the region and limit its impact", the ministry added.

Environment Minister Leila Chikhaoui was travelling to Gabes "to assess the situation... and to take necessary preventive decisions in coordination with the regional authorities", a Facebook statement by the ministry said.

Authorities have activated "the national emergency plan for the prevention of marine pollution with the aim of bringing the situation under control and avoiding the spread of pollutants".

The Environment Ministry said that barriers will be placed to prevent the spread of fuel and the site of the ship will be cordoned off.

Divers will be sent to examine the position of the ship and the leakage site in order to take the steps to prevent "an environmental disaster", it added.

Local court spokesman Mohamed Karray said the ship's Georgian captain, and four Turkish and two Azerbaijani crew member were taken to hospital for checks and were now in a hotel.

Before the ship sank, the ministry had described the situation as "alarming" but "under control".

The Gulf of Gabes was traditionally a fishing area but activists say it has suffered from pollution due to phosphate-processing industries based near the city of Gabes.

The last maritime accident involving the country was in October 2018, when Tunisian freighter Ulysse slammed into the Cyprus-based Virginia anchored about 30km off the northern tip of the French island of Corsica, sending hundreds of tonnes of fuel spilling into the Mediterranean.

It took several days of maritime manoeuvres to disentangle the boats and pump some 520 cubic metres of propulsion fuel, which had escaped tanks.