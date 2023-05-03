Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Syria's Damascus for landmark visit

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Damascus on Wednesday morning in the first visit by an Iranian leader to Syria since the civil war began.

Mr Raisi arrived at Damascus International Airport just after 10am local time (11am UAE time), state media reported.

His two-day visit, the first in 13 years by a high Iranian official, will focus on strengthening economic relations between the countries, government officials said.

The trip takes place at a time of increasing efforts among states to bring Damascus back into the international fold after more than a decade of isolation.

The Iranian delegation includes Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Defence Minister Mohammed Reza Ashtani, and Oil Minister Javad Oji.

The visit shows the victory of the political will of the resistance and the success of the government's diplomacy in completing the regional integration process," said Mr Amirabdollahian.

Iran's military support helped the Syrian regime regain much of its territory during the civil war.

Mr Ashtani attended talks in Istanbul last week on Syrian security and normalising relations between Turkey and Syria.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters stormed Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran following the kingdom's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Riyadh and Tehran announced a restoration of diplomatic ties after five rounds of Chinese-brokered talks, and are expected to reopen their respective embassies by June.

Mr Amirabdollahian visited Damascus in March and said Tehran was in favour of the Arab world's aid to Syria after February's deadly earthquake.

This week's trip will mainly focus on economic ties and signing a series of related agreements, a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official told IRNA.

"In such a situation, when the economic and political relations of the two countries, Iran and Syria, are at their best level, carrying out this trip and signing the prepared memorandums will strengthen the relations between the two countries," said Abbas Golro, head of the parliament's foreign relations committee, who is accompanying Mr Raisi to Damascus.

The trip sends a wider "message to the region", he said, adding that economic plans made before the civil war are now taking effect.

Co-operation and the improvement of relations with regional neighbours has been a priority of the Raisi administration, first Vice President Mohammed Mokhber said last month.