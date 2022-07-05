France repatriates 35 children of suspected ISIS supporters detained in Syria

French social services will care for 35 French children whose mothers are suspected of supporting ISIS.

The adult suspects, numbering 16 women, will be repatriated from sprawling detention centres and camps in Syria, and will face trial in France.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, a US-backed militia manned mostly by Syrian Kurds and a contingent of Syrian Arab forces, has consistently called for countries to repatriate ISIS members in SDF custody, saying they do not have the capacity to process and look after as many as 70,000 ISIS suspects and their families.

Most of the women and children are in the massive Al Hol camp, where living conditions are squalid and children frequently die from treatable diseases.

Male fighters are kept in separate detention centres. In January 2021, hundreds of ISIS fighters managed to escape Al Sina prison, killing more than 100 SDF personnel in the ensuing battle to stop the prison breakout. Hundreds of suspected ISIS members were killed.

"France has today undertaken the return to the country of 35 French minors who were in camps in northeast Syria. This operation also includes the return of 16 mothers from these same camps," a statement from the foreign ministry said.

It added that the minors were handed over to child protection services, while the mothers faced judicial proceedings.

Several French suspects enduring grim conditions in Al Hol told Reuters in 2019 they were willing to return to France and face any legal consequences rather than stay in the squalid camp.

Many countries have been slow to claim responsibility for the prisoners because they are seen to pose a near-term threat. However, the SDF has handed some over to countries more willing to take them, with 100 ISIS prisoners being handed over to Iraqi authorities in February last year.

Rights groups have long urged the French government to bring home some 200 children in detention who were either brought to ISIS territory by their parents or born there during the years of fighting.

France has argued that its security concerns are paramount, having suffered a series of attacks from ISIS jihadists, including the November 2015 assaults on the Bataclan concert hall and other targets around Paris that left 130 people dead.

Many of the children are with their mothers or fathers who pose a risk, and France has insisted that French nationals face local justice.

Before Tuesday's operation, France had repatriated 126 children since 2016.