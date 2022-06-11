Eleven killed in landmine explosion in Syria's Deraa

Eleven people were killed when a landmine exploded in Syria's northern countryside of Deraa on Saturday, a war monitor said.

Among those killed were five children aged under 18 and three women, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based watchdog said 28 others were wounded in the blast that took place when a car carrying workers harvesting wheat ran over the landmine, in the town of Deir Al Adas.

Earlier, the official Sana news agency put the death toll at five and said at least 30 people were wounded.

The latest toll brings to 124 the total number of people killed by explosive remnants since the beginning of 2022, said the observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources in Syria.

Explosives left by rival sides in fields, along roads or even in buildings in Syria's decade-long conflict have wounded thousands of civilians and killed hundreds of others.