Damascus airport runways unusable after Israeli strikes on Syrian capital

Syria's Damascus International Airport was closed for a second day on Saturday for repairs following Israeli air strikes.

A runway suffered heavy damage, the Syrian transport ministry said.

Civil aviation personnel and companies are working to fix the damage, the ministry said.

Air traffic will be resumed as soon as repairs are completed.

READ MORE Damascus International Airport halts all flights

The Israeli bombardment wounded a civilian, the official Sana news agency said.

The missile strikes before dawn on Friday hit one of the runways as well as three arms depots near the airport belonging to Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

The strikes wounded an undetermined number of people, said the Britain-based watchdog, which relies on a network of sources within Syria.

Satellite images posted on Twitter by the Israeli firm ISI showed three separate areas of what it said was "extensive damage to both military and civilian runways" caused by the strikes.

A Syrian Air Airbus A340-300 at the Damascus International Airport. Reuters

According to the observatory, the damaged runway was the only one still operational after an Israeli strike last year put another one out of service.

The 2021 bombardment had targeted weapons shipments and arms depots operated by Iran-backed groups, said the Observatory, a Britain-based monitor.

The airport is in a region south of Damascus where Iran-backed groups, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, regularly operate.

The vicinity of the facility is a favourite target for Israel, which has launched 15 aerial attacks on Syria this year alone and regularly accuses Iran of using Damascus airport to send weapons shipments to its allies.

Syrian state media had reported that a volley of missiles was fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights at around 4:20am local time on Friday.