Syrian rebels ready to back Turkey's offensive against Kurdish YPG fighters

Syrian rebels said they were ready to join Turkish troops in an offensive against Kurdish YPG fighters in northern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would launch military operations along its southern borders to seize largely Arab populated towns and villages held by Kurdish-led forces.

Now two senior commanders said orders were given to heads of units of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army to take an offensive stance as the Turkish military steps up mortar shelling and drone strikes in territory the YPG controls, Reuters reported.

“Readiness can happen in a day or two. There are thousands of fighters ready to participate alongside the Turkish military,” Capt Abdul Salam Abdul Razak, a Syrian opposition commander told Reuters.

Turkey has conducted three incursions into northern Syria since 2016, seizing hundreds of kilometres of land and pushing about 30 kilometres into the country, in operations against mainly the US-backed Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

The country, which regional intelligence sources said has at least 18,000 troops in Syria, said the YPG is linked to an insurgency in Turkish territory.

Two main goals are Tal Rafaat, a town where thousands of Arabs have been displaced, and Kobani, a Kurdish majority city, the capture of which would allow Turkey to link the towns of Jarablus and Tal Abyad it now controls, a Syrian opposition military officer said.

Turkey last week dismantled parts of a concrete wall near Kobani which it had built along the 911 kilometre border with Syria, in a move to push forces into the border town, two rebel sources said.

Operation could be postponed until 'further notice'

But a senior opposition commander in touch with Turkish military said the operation could be postponed until “further notice”.

Mr Erdogan's promise of an incursion coincides with Turkey raising stakes in its dispute with Nato partners over Finland and Sweden's application to join the alliance.

The US has expressed concern at any new offensive in northern Syria, saying it would undermine regional stability and put US troops at risk.

A YPG source told Reuters at least several thousand troops have been sent to Kobani and other threatened towns.

“All options are open in the next few days,” the source said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Sunday they were taking “the necessary measures” to confront a potential invasion.

The YPG, which sought Russia's help to halt a Turkish advance in an earlier incursion, recently conducted patrols near the frontline with Turkish-backed rebels, the source said.

Russia was sending more military flights to Qamishli airport, where the YPG has left under Syrian army control although the city itself is under its control, another Kurdish source said.