Syria says Israel attacked areas near Damascus

Syrian air defences were active early on Wednesday as Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles at military positions near the capital Damascus, state media reported.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

State media quoted an unidentified Syrian military official as saying that the missiles were fired from northern Israel shortly after midnight and that most of them were shot down.

It said the military was still looking into the “results of the aggression".

The attacks came hours after the Israeli military said an Israeli drone crashed on the Syrian side of the border on Tuesday, and that an investigation was opened into the case.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said several missiles struck areas near Damascus International Airport on the southern edge of the capital, and several suburbs.

It said the areas hit host Syrian military positions as well as some of Iran-backed fighters.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the attacks near Damascus.

Expand Autoplay Syrians stand on top of their gas canisters as they wait for a refill in front of a gas lorry provider in Kafranbel, Idlib province. Violence across Syria has resulted in shortages in gas, water and electricity.

It was the latest attack on Syria since April 14, when missiles hit Syrian army positions near Damascus.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

It has acknowledged, however, that it aims for the bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has fighters in Syria.

Israel says it attacks arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.

Israel justifies its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria by saying that an Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line.