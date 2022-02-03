US Special Forces launch large-scale counter-terrorism raid in Syria

A large-scale US counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria led to a two hour gun-battle and multiple civilian casualties on Thursday, witnesses and a war monitoring organisation said.

The raid was in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib. The Pentagon provided no details on who was the target of the raid, or if any enemies or citizens on the ground were killed or injured.

The Pentagon called it a “successful mission” and claimed there were no US casualties.

Idlib is home to several top Al Qaeda operatives.

Residents and activists in the area described seeing a large ground assault in the early hours and US forces using loudspeakers to ask women and children to leave the area.

A US official told AP that one of the helicopters in the raid had a mechanical problem and had to be blown up on the ground. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said troops for the US-led coalition using helicopters landed in the area and attacked a house. It said they clashed with fighters on the ground.

Taher Al Omar, an activist based in Idlib, said clashes between the fighters in the area and coalition forces broke out.

It is the largest operation since coalition special forces launched an October 2019 raid in Idlib that led to the killing of ISIS chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The operation lasted two hours, the monitor said. The identities of the militants who were the focus have not been released.

There were “confirmed reports of fatalities”, said the observatory, which did not provide numbers or identities.

The international coalition did not reply to an AFP request for comment.

There are crowded camps in the Atme area, which experts say militant leaders are using as bases to hide among people displaced by the conflict.

The coalition often conducts strikes in Idlib, targeting Al Qaeda-linked leaders.

On October 23, the US military announced the killing of Al Qaeda senior leader Abdul Hamid Al Matar.

“Al Qaeda uses Syria as a safe haven to rebuild, co-ordinate with external affiliates and plan external operations,” said Central Command spokesman Army Major John Rigsbee at the time.

Idlib is dominated by militant group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, which includes leaders of Al Qaeda's former Syria chapter.