Syria denounces Israeli plans to double settler numbers in the Golan Heights

Syria has condemned Israeli plans to double the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights over the next five years.

Syrian state media on Monday described the decision as a “dangerous and unprecedented escalation”. The Golan Heights were captured from Syria in 1967.

Israel's Cabinet approved a blueprint on Sunday to build about 7,300 additional housing units on the strategic plateau in a move that could tighten its hold on the territory.

“Syria strongly condemns the dangerous and unprecedented escalation by the Israeli occupation authorities”, the state-run Sana news agency said, adding that Damascus would use all legally available means to retake the territory.

Speaking to Syrian TV station Al Ekhbariya, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad called Israel's actions against Syria “criminal” and said they broke UN Resolution 497 that declared Israel's effective annexation of the Golan as “null and void”.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it describes as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have deployed over the past decade to support President Bashar Al Assad in Syria's war.

Israel annexed the 1,200 square kilometre Golan Heights in 1981, an action not recognised by the international community. Syria demands the return of the Golan, which also overlooks Lebanon and borders Jordan.