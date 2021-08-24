Syria rebels leaving Deraa as part of truce, says monitor

The Syrian district of Daraa Al Balad is considered a hub for former rebels. AFP

Syrian rebels began leaving the southern province of Deraa on Tuesday, as part of a Russian-brokered truce aimed at ending the worst fighting in the region in years, a war monitor said.

Deraa was retaken by the government in 2018 but emerged as a new flashpoint as troops tightened control over Daraa Al Balad, a southern district of the provincial capital considered a hub for former rebels.

Clashes including artillery exchanges between the two sides since late July have marked the biggest challenge yet to the truce deal that returned Deraa province to government control but allowed rebels to stay in some areas.

Russian-sponsored talks that began after the latest fighting have intensified in recent days as the government stepped up its campaign to root out remaining rebels from Daraa Al Balad.

On Tuesday, it appeared that warring parties had agreed a deal, as opposition fighters boarded buses to take them to rebel-held territory in the north, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The departures are a main part of the ceasefire accord that also calls on opposition fighters who stay in the province to hand over their weapons, the Observatory said.

Forces linked to the Syrian regime are expected to take up posts inside Daraa Al Balad under the agreement, it said.

The pro-government Al Watan newspaper also reported the start of departures, saying that "implementation of the truce agreement has begun".

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 38,600 internally displaced persons were registered in and around Deraa, with most having fled from Daraa Al Balad.

"This includes almost 15,000 women, over 3,200 men and elderly and over 20,400 children," OCHA said.

It gave a warning about the critical situation in the volatile district, saying that access to goods and services, including food and power, was "extremely challenging".

The Observatory said government forces were restricting the entry of goods into Daraa Al Balad, where it estimates 40,000 people still live.

"They are living under siege with families facing shortages of food, medical services, potable water, power and internet," said the monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Tuesday warned the Security Council of a pressing need for humanitarian assistance.

"We repeat our calls on all parties to end the violence immediately," he said.

"Immediate, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access is needed to all affected areas and communities, including Daraa Al Balad."

