Red Crescent says Syrian humanitarian aid is shifting to small scale development

As food prices spike and hunger looms, aid agencies are focusing on food production and basic healthcare

UN spokesman Mr Dujarric underscored the 'critical need to have the Bab Al Hawa crossing open' to help Syrians in need. Reuters
UN spokesman Mr Dujarric underscored the 'critical need to have the Bab Al Hawa crossing open' to help Syrians in need. Reuters

As Syria emerges from a decade of war, aid is shifting to smaller projects to help families plant seeds, breed sheep and find ways of making a living while the shattered economy rebuilds, the head of the Red Cross network said on Friday.

Jagan Chapagain, secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said it was time to move beyond the straight humanitarian work of providing food and medicines, though that would continue.

"We want to start transitioning towards ... livelihood support," he said in an interview in Geneva, after returning from a trip to Homs and Douma – former rebel strongholds reclaimed by forces loyal to President Bashar Al Assad.

Read More

UN spokesman Mr Dujarric underscored the 'critical need to have the Bab Al Hawa crossing open' to help Syrians in need. ReutersUN pushes for Syria aid flows amid US-Russia standoff

What Syria's bombing of hospitals is doing to the rest of us

Hundreds of thousands have died in the conflict that has driven 11 million people – about half the population – from their homes.

Mr Assad's biggest challenge, now that he has regained control of around 70 per cent of the country, is a decimated economy.

Some Western donors have voiced reluctance to fund reconstruction under Mr Assad – who won a fourth term last month in an election the West say was marked by fraud.

In Douma – where Mr Assad cast his ballot – destruction is massive, Mr Chapagain said. "I went to see the hospital, there is hardly anything left except very small pillars of what used to be the gate of the hospital," he said.

Local residents are building a 40-bed hospital and seeking donations of medical equipment including scanners rather than cash, he said. The Federation was working with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (Sarc), he added.

"In Douma, all the Sarc facilities are underground, even today. Because during the siege they created this space, just to be protected ... The (food) distribution centre is still under the mosque."

In Deir Baalbah, a village in Homs, Sarc and the Federation have provided seeds, sheep and life-changing equipment to 15 farming families, some 100 people, Mr Chapagain said.

"Just with a submersible water pump and solar panels these 15 families managed to turn their land into productive agricultural land. They had just had a very good harvest of wheat and I saw they were growing potatoes," he said.

"There are another 50 families who want to join this project," he said.

Published: June 19, 2021 05:16 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Lung cancer is responsible for seven per cent of all UAE cancer cases, 90 per cent of which are caused by smoking. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE becomes only second country in world to approve key lung cancer drug

Health
The new Google Store in Chelsea, New York. Photo: Google

Take a look inside Google's first physical retail store

Lifestyle
Vladimir Vukovic's sense of smell and taste are still badly affected five months after catching Covid-19. Courtesy Vladimir Vukovic

Long Covid sufferers tell of perfume that smells like sewage

Health
Skyscrapers in the City of London beyond residential properties in London, U.K., on Friday, May 21, 2021. After a year of shunning the capital amid lockdowns and coronavirus, many renters are now looking to return to urban life as restrictions ease, according to data from estate agent Hamptons International. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

End of stamp duty holiday unlikely to dent Middle East demand for British homes

Property
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi temporarily suspends green pass until Al Hosn app fault is fixed

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one