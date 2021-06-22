Palestinians face stun grenades and 'skunk water' in street violence in East Jerusalem

There were violent confrontations between Israeli settlers, riot police and Palestinians on Monday evening

Israeli border guards gather in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah during clashes violence between Israeli far-right extremists and Palestinians. AFP 
Israeli police used stun grenades and sprayed "skunk water" at Palestinians in the tense Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem late on Monday.

Israeli media reported violent confrontations between Jewish settlers and Palestinians earlier in the evening, with people throwing chairs and stones at one another.

A similar incident was reported last week as Jews and Arabs got into a fist-fight.

A house in Sheikh Jarrah where settlers live is under constant police protection.

On Monday, Israeli police raided a Palestinian home and threw a stun grenade at residents.

At least one Palestinian was injured, although it was not immediately clear what caused the injury.

Sheikh Jarrah has been the scene of frequent demonstrations and violence as hardline Israeli settlers seek to use the courts to evict several Palestinian families from their homes.

Prominent Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd was arrested when police stormed her house on Sunday. Israeli police said that their action was based on a court order. ReutersActivists see Israeli police using violence to silence support for Sheikh Jarrah

‘Balloon Units’ in Gaza promise more fires after nationalists march in Jerusalem

Israel has called it a property dispute, while Palestinians and rights groups say the case highlights discriminatory policies aimed at pushing Palestinians out of Jerusalem to preserve its Jewish majority.

In May, Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, fought an 11-day war after a month of escalating tension in East Jerusalem.

About 4,000 rockets were fired towards Israel, which responded by bombing 1,000 targets in Gaza.

Almost 300 people were killed across Gaza, the West Bank and Israel, all but 13 of whom were Palestinians. The vast majority of those who died were civilians.

Hamas said the attacks were a response to Israeli police raids against Muslims worshipping at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque and the potential evictions in Sheikh Jarrah.

Israel captured East Jerusalem from Jordanian control in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move that was not recognised internationally.

The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state.

The city was one of the thorniest issues in the peace process, which ground to a halt more than a decade ago.

Updated: June 22, 2021 09:56 AM

