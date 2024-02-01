US 'actively pursuing' establishment of Palestinian state

Live updates: Follow the latest from Israel-Gaza

The US has said it is “actively pursuing” the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, amid continuing criticism of its staunch support of ally Israel.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the move would come with “real security guarantees for Israel, because we do believe that is the best way to bring about lasting peace and security for Israel, for Palestinians and for the region”.

“There are any number of ways that you could go about accomplishing that,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“There are a number of sequencing of events that you can carry out to accomplish that objective.

“And we look at a wide range of options and we discuss those with partners in the region as well as other partners inside the United States government.”

Washington has faced domestic and international criticism for its steadfast support of Israel.

Israeli forces have killed almost 27,000 Palestinians – mostly women and children – in Gaza since the war began.

Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian enclave is in retaliation for Hamas attacks on Israeli communities on October 7, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 240 abducted.

US diplomats have conducted several tours of the Middle East in the months since but have failed to secure a lasting ceasefire agreement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked the State Department to conduct a review and present policy options on possible US and international recognition of a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The UK has also said it would look into recognising an independent Palestinian state.

Washington has repeatedly asserted Israel's right to defend itself.

October 7 lawsuit

Meanwhile, more than 60 US citizens and their family members who were killed, injured or taken hostage in the Hamas attacks are suing Iran, demanding upwards of $1 billion from Tehran for aiding the militant group.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday night in federal court in Washington DC includes vivid details and photographs of the violence that unfolded on October 7.

The Washington suit details Iran’s history backing Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, including providing tens of millions of dollars each year, along with rockets and weapons.

In the lead-up to October 7, this morphed into regular meetings between the Iranian military, Hamas, PIJ and Lebanese group Hezbollah, during which Tehran gave the “green light” to attack Israel, according to the complaint cited by Bloomberg.

US troops in Iraq, Syria and Jordan have all been targeted by Iran-backed militias. The groups claim attacks are related to Washington's support for Israel, although some militia commanders have fought US forces for decades.

Three US soldiers were killed in a drone strike on a base in north-east Jordan on Sunday.

American warships have also been targeted by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, prompting US air strikes on Houthi-held territory.

Growing calls for a lasting truce have intensified as the death toll in Gaza mounts.

Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution that called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, making it the largest US city since October to issue such a call.

The resolution also demands greater humanitarian aid for the enclave and the release of the 130 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

The city, the third most populous in the US, is home to one of the largest Palestinian populations in the country.