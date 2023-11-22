Israel approves ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A deal on the release of hostages and a temporary ceasefire in Gaza was agreed to by the Israeli Cabinet early on Wednesday, reports by local and international news agencies say.

Reports say the Israeli Cabinet voted to accept a four-day ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The deal also outlines the release of 50 hostages held by militants in Gaza, which would be mostly children and women. It would also be done in exchange for Palestinian detainees being held in Israeli jails.

It is not yet clear when the ceasefire and hostage handover would take place, but local media reported those abducted may be released as early as Thursday this week.

After the announcement of the agreement, the Israeli government released a statement on its future intentions for the conflict.

“The Israeli government is committed to bringing all the abductees home," the statement said.

"Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage of achieving this goal, under which at least 50 abductees – women and children – will be released over a span of four days, during which there will be a lull in the fighting,” the statement said.

“The release of every 10 additional abductees will result in an additional day of respite.

“The Israeli government, the [military] and the security forces will continue the war to return all the abductees, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that Gaza does not renew any threat to the state of Israel.”

The statement did not outline the concessions made by Israel to get the deal over the line, including the release of Palestinian prisoners and the entry of fuel and humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Hostage release 'to take place in five stages'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has devised a process for the hostages to be released and transferred to Israel, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

First, Hamas will hand over the hostages to the Red Cross and they will be transferred to representatives from the Israeli military.

Authorities will then conduct medical checks on the hostages before taking them to medical centres across Israel to be reunited with their families.

The fourth stage will include medical and defence authorities working together to determine whether any of the hostages can be debriefed.

Those hostages will then undergo a debriefing with security officials.

Six hospitals in Israel are ready to receive people freed as part of the hostage deal. They will be cared for in designated compounds, separate from other patients and the media.

Once released, the hostages will be received at Sheba Medical Centre in Tel Hashomer, Shamir Medical Centre, Wolfson, Soroka and Ichilov hospitals, and the Schneider Children’s Medical Centre.

Mr Netanyahu said the agreement includes access for the Red Cross to those who will remain hostage in Gaza and that they will have access to any medicine they need.

Israel-Gaza conflict moves to a new standpoint

If successful, the deal will mark the largest release of hostages since Hamas militants conducted a deadly assault on Israeli soil more than a month ago, killing about 1,200 and abducting about 240 people.

The attack has fuelled Israel's retaliatory bombardment and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Also, if it holds, the agreed-on ceasefire will be the longest time with no fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in the war.

Israel's military has engaged in a military offensive of ground operations and aerial bombardment in Gaza after the attack, resulting in at least 14,000 deaths, according to local tallies.

It is reported that hostages include Israelis and citizens from other countries.

Four hostages have been released since the day of the attack, two Americans and two Israelis.

The International Committee of the Red Cross as a neutral party has assisted in the release of the hostages.