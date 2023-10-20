Hamas releases Americans Judith and Natalie Raanan from Gaza captivity

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Hamas's military wing on Friday released two US hostages who were being held in Gaza, following mediation efforts by Qatar, marking the first time hostages have been released since the militant group seized about 200 people during its October 7 rampage in Israel.

Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter Natalie Raanan, 17, from Chicago, were released at the border of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"At this moment they are on their way to a meeting point at a military base in the center of the country, where their family members are waiting for them," the statement read.

President Joe Biden said the US had been working "around-the-clock" to free Americans and he welcomed the first releases.

"Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear," Mr Biden said.

"These individuals and their family will have the full support of the United States government as they recover and heal, and we should all respect their privacy in this moment," he added, also thanking the Qatari and Israeli governments for their work on the case.

The White House said Mr Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke earlier about the hostage issue. The US president also underscored the "importance of operating consistent with the law of war to include the protection of civilians in Gaza".

Earlier, Al Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida said in a statement that a mother and daughter had been freed.

“In response to Qatari efforts, Al Qassam Brigades released two American citizens for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by [President Joe] Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless,” he said.

Hamas seized about 200 hostages when its militants attacked Israel on October 7.

About 20 Americans are missing, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, adding that he could not say how many were being held hostage.

The Raanans had been visiting Israel to celebrate a relative's 85th birthday, the Times of Israel reported. Israeli authorities said they were taken hostage while staying at the Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where more than 100 people were massacred.

"The Government of Israel, the IDF and the entire security establishment will continue to operate with the best of their abilities and efforts in order to locate all of the missing and return all of the abductees home," the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group that advocates on behalf of many of the families of the hostages, welcomed the news.

“The families headquarters congratulates the release of hostages from Hamas captivity,” it said in a statement.

Shortly before Friday's release, Bloomberg reported the US and European governments had put pressure on Israel to delay its ground invasion of Gaza, to buy time for talks, mediated by Qatar, to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The negotiations with Hamas were delicate, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the efforts.