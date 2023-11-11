Hassan Nasrallah to deliver second speech as Israel-Hezbollah violence escalates

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a speech on the Gaza crisis and his militia group's clashes with Israel on Saturday at 3pm Beirut time, his second address since the start of the conflict on October 7.

The address is part of Martyrs' Day, an annual commemoration by the Iran-backed militia.

The war has spilt over into south Lebanon since October 8 with armed groups, led by Iran-backed Hezbollah, exchanging fire with Israel in support of their ally Hamas, which controls the blockaded Gaza Strip.

In a long-awaited speech on November 3, Mr Nasrallah ruled out an all-out conflict in Lebanon, calling for a ceasefire. There are concerns that the continuing violence might escalate into a broader confrontation, but both parties have exhibited a degree of restraint in their retaliatory actions.

Yet, Mr Nasrallah maintained that “all options are open on the Lebanese front”, stressing that every attack would be responded to with similar intensity, warning, “for every civilian, a civilian”.

Despite the speech's seemingly non-confrontational stance, violence in the south has intensified, killing civilians, including three schoolgirls in an Israeli air strike on Sunday. On the same day, an anti-tank guided missile launched by Hezbollah killed an Israeli civilian.

The violence has claimed at least 90 lives on the Lebanese side, according to an AFP tally, with 72 Hezbollah fighters and 14 civilians among the casualties.

At least seven soldiers and two civilian have been killed on the Israeli side.

Hezbollah's “media warfare” unit released a video titled “This is just some of our strength, and it will not stop at that”, featuring footage of fighting and showcasing weapons, with excerpts from Mr Nasrallah's previous, speech, in an apparent demonstration of strength.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday warned Mr Nasrallah, that if he “makes a mistake, Hezbollah and Lebanon will bear the consequences”.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, said on Friday that an extension of the war is “inevitable due to the intensification of Israeli aggression”.

Escalation of violence

Saturday morning saw an escalation of artillery fire between Hezbollah and Israel. In response to a possible drone attack against the small city of Kiryat Shmona, Israel bombed several border towns in Lebanon.

Earlier in the morning Israeli warplanes targeted a lorry in Zahrani, south of Lebanon, 40 kilometres from the border, one of the furthest strikes inland, while Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli barracks, causing casualties.

For the first time on Friday, an Israeli strike hit the government hospital in Mays Al Jabal. The unexploded missile damaged the emergency department and injured a doctor.

Lebanon's Health Ministry held the “Israeli authorities fully responsible for this unjustifiable act, which would have led to catastrophic results had the artillery shell targeting the hospital exploded” and called for “a thorough and fair investigation”.

The same day, Hezbollah reported that Israeli fire killed seven of its fighters.

Mr Nasrallah’s speech coincides with an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh to press the United States and Israel to end the war in Gaza.