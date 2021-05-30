Lebanon imposes quarantine on travellers from UK and Brazil

Lebanon has imposed a five-day quarantine on passengers arriving from the UK and Brazil, where concerning coronavirus variants are found.

"All passengers wishing to come to Lebanon must have a hotel booking at their own expense for five days and four nights," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said late on Saturday.

Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport director Fadi Al Hassan confirmed to The National that the circular was issued to prevent different strains of the coronavirus from spreading in Lebanon.

Passengers from India were banned from entering the country in April, following a massive surge in cases seemingly driven by the new B.1.617.2 variant first recorded there.

The new measures come ahead of the summer, when tourists and Lebanese migrant workers flock to the country.

A new wave of coronavirus cases would jeopardise tourism – one of the few sources of income in the cash-strapped country.

However, some experts believe that targeted quarantine measures will only delay the arrival of the new variants.

Jade Khalife, a specialist in health systems and epidemiology, said that quarantines targeting only some countries have a limited effect and can easily be bypassed.

“People will transit through other countries and get into Lebanon – they always find a way around these measures,” he said.

Mr Khalife said to achieve the best results, quarantine requirements should extend to all travellers.

“It’s only a matter of time before these new variants get here. At best the new measures may delay this by a few weeks.”

The directive said that travellers will be escorted directly from the airport in special buses to three government-approved hotels: the Tulip Hotel, the Mayflower Hotel and the Alife-Apart Hotel-Sodeco, all in Beirut.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 MONTREAL VACCINE A cyclist receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Gilles Villeneuve racetrack in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

They must take a PCR test prior to boarding their flight to Beirut, have another after they land and a third while in quarantine.

Travellers who have had coronavirus in the past 90 days and those who have had two doses of Covid-19 vaccine are exempt from quarantine.

The B.1.617.2 variant is a more transmissible strain of the virus, and has been linked to a surge in infections in India – where more than 300,000 new cases a day were recorded at the end of April.

It also appears to be spreading quickly in the UK, where another variant of concern, known as B.1.1.7, is currently prevalent.

Lebanon's caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan said this month that samples were being tested for the Indian variant, but Beirut has yet to announce any infections of this type.

Brazil is home to one of the world's largest Lebanese communities, with millions of people with Lebanese ancestry living in the country.

The P.1 variant was discovered in Brazil, and it is believed to be behind a surge in the virus in Latin America.

Experts have expressed concerns that P.1 is behind a second wave, helping take Brazil's death toll past 350,000.

Lebanon reported 244 cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths on Saturday – a sharp drop from the thousands of new daily infections recorded earlier this year.

More than 500,000 people have contracted the disease in Lebanon since the pandemic began, and 7,718 have died.

The major Hashd factions linked to Iran: Badr Organisation: Seen as the most militarily capable faction in the Hashd. Iraqi Shiite exiles opposed to Saddam Hussein set up the group in Tehran in the early 1980s as the Badr Corps under the supervision of the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The militia exalts Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei but intermittently cooperated with the US military. Saraya Al Salam (Peace Brigade): Comprised of former members of the officially defunct Mahdi Army, a militia that was commanded by Iraqi cleric Moqtada Al Sadr and fought US and Iraqi government and other forces between 2004 and 2008. As part of a political overhaul aimed as casting Mr Al Sadr as a more nationalist and less sectarian figure, the cleric formed Saraya Al Salam in 2014. The group’s relations with Iran has been volatile. Kataeb Hezbollah: The group, which is fighting on behalf of the Bashar Al Assad government in Syria, traces its origins to attacks on US forces in Iraq in 2004 and adopts a tough stance against Washington, calling the United States “the enemy of humanity”. Asaeb Ahl Al Haq: An offshoot of the Mahdi Army active in Syria. Asaeb Ahl Al Haq’s leader Qais al Khazali was a student of Mr Al Moqtada’s late father Mohammed Sadeq Al Sadr, a prominent Shiite cleric who was killed during Saddam Hussein’s rule. Harakat Hezbollah Al Nujaba: Formed in 2013 to fight alongside Mr Al Assad’s loyalists in Syria before joining the Hashd. The group is seen as among the most ideological and sectarian-driven Hashd militias in Syria and is the major recruiter of foreign fighters to Syria. Saraya Al Khorasani: The ICRG formed Saraya Al Khorasani in the mid-1990s and the group is seen as the most ideologically attached to Iran among Tehran’s satellites in Iraq. (Source: The Wilson Centre, the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation)

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The bio Favourite vegetable: Broccoli Favourite food: Seafood Favourite thing to cook: Duck l'orange Favourite book: Give and Take by Adam Grant, one of his professors at University of Pennsylvania Favourite place to travel: Home in Kuwait. Favourite place in the UAE: Al Qudra lakes

Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Match info Manchester City 3 (Jesus 22', 50', Sterling 69')

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

if you go The flights Emirates have direct flights from Dubai to Glasgow from Dh3,115. Alternatively, if you want to see a bit of Edinburgh first, then you can fly there direct with Etihad from Abu Dhabi. The hotel Located in the heart of Mackintosh's Glasgow, the Dakota Deluxe is perhaps the most refined hotel anywhere in the city. Doubles from Dh850 Events and tours There are various Mackintosh specific events throughout 2018 – for more details and to see a map of his surviving designs see glasgowmackintosh.com For walking tours focussing on the Glasgow Style, see the website of the Glasgow School of Art. More information For ideas on planning a trip to Scotland, visit www.visitscotland.com

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

