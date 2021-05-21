Lebanese Parliament to discuss president's letter over Cabinet formation

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun accused prime minister-designate Saad Hariri of obstructing the formation of a new government. Dalati Nohra via Reuters

The Lebanese Parliament will convene on Saturday to discuss a letter from President Michel Aoun that accuses prime minister-designate Saad Hariri of obstructing the formation of a government to address the country's worst economic crisis in decades

Mr Aoun's letter was read out in Parliament during a brief sitting on Friday before Speaker Nabih Berri scheduled another session on Saturday to discuss it.

Mr Aoun's letter lays the blame for the deadlock and its social and economic repercussions on Mr Hariri, who has been at loggerheads with the president over the Cabinet’s make-up and reform agenda.

Mr Hariri accuses the president of blocking the formation of a Cabinet of non-partisan experts by seeking to nominate more than a third of the government posts in a bid to secure veto power over key decisions.

The political deadlock has left Lebanon without a government since last August, when a massive explosion at Beirut port killed more than 200 people and destroyed large parts of the capital. The blast prompted the resignation of the government led by Hassan Diab a few days later.

The international community is insisting that Lebanon’s political leaders form a Cabinet to undertake reforms before any financial assistance is provided.

On Wednesday, former prime ministers Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora and Tamam Salam denounced the president’s letter as an attempt to shift blame and to infringe on the constitutional powers of the prime-minister designate, a post reserved for Sunnis under Lebanon’s confessional power sharing system.

The president, a Christian, has accused Mr Hariri of seeking to dictate the Cabinet line-up in breach of the constitution, which requires both officials to sign off on the formation decree before the proposed government can seek a vote of confidence in Parliament.

Ibrahim Kanaan, a member of Parliament from the Free Patriotic Movement founded by Mr Aoun, said on Friday that the president’s letter was aimed at breaking the political deadlock and helping Lebanon to weather its deepening crisis.

In a bid to defuse tension between Mr Hariri's Future Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement led by Mr Aoun's son-in-law Gebran Bassil before tomorrow's session, Mr Berri met with the prime minister-designate on the sidelines of the session on Friday.

Mr Hariri and Mr Bassil, a staunch ally of the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, are expected to deliver remarks during Saturday’s session.

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

UJDA CHAMAN Produced: Panorama Studios International Directed: Abhishek Pathak Cast: Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Grusha Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla Rating: 3.5 /5 stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Normal People Sally Rooney, Faber & Faber



Federer's 11 Wimbledon finals 2003 Beat Mark Philippoussis 2004 Beat Andy Roddick 2005 Beat Andy Roddick 2006 Beat Rafael Nadal 2007 Beat Rafael Nadal 2008 Lost to Rafael Nadal 2009 Beat Andy Roddick 2012 Beat Andy Murray 2014 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2015 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2017 Beat Marin Cilic

Five films to watch Castle in the Sky (1986) Grave of the Fireflies (1988) Only Yesterday (1991) Pom Poki (1994) The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013)

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

