EU considers sanctions on Lebanese leaders, senior official says

The European Union may impose sanctions against politicians blocking government formation in Lebanon, the EU’s foreign policy chief said after meeting the Lebanese President in Beirut on Saturday.

The comments by Josep Borell follow a tougher approach by France on the Lebanese political establishment – widely blamed for one of the most severe economic crises in the country’s history.

The crisis Lebanon is facing is a domestic crisis. It is a self-imposed crisis Josep Borell

“The Council of the European Union has been discussing options, including targeted sanctions,” Josep Borell told reporters at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, a Beirut suburb.

“We prefer not to go down this road and we hope that we will not have to, but this is in the hands of the Lebanese leadership.”

He is the latest European official to visit Beirut to urge politicians into action nine months after they failed to agree on a reformist government.

Government formation was the first step in a French-led rescue plan set by President Emmanuel Macron in September to unlock billions of dollars in international aid and debt relief.

Lebanon was formerly under French mandate and the two nations have retained close ties. Mr Macron has invested significant political capital to solve the Lebanese crisis.

He visited Beirut twice since an explosion in August killed more than 200 people and raised international concerns about governance in Lebanon.

Mr Borell said the EU has a “message of firmness” to Lebanese political leaders it regards as responsible for the current crisis.

Families of August 4 Beirut port blast victims carry portraits of the deceased during a protest near the scene of explosion in the Lebanese capital, on May 4 2021. EPA Family members of August 4 Beirut blast victims carry portraits of the deceased relatives, during a protest at the scene of the explosion, on May 4 2021. EPA Protesters gather at the scene of August 4 Beirut port blast that killed more than 200 people, on May 4 2021. EPA Families of the August 4 Beirut blast victims carry portraits of the deceased relatives as they stage a protest in the Lebanese capital. EPA Activists hang portraits of the victims of the August 4 Beirut port explosion on a wall in the Lebanese capital. Artist Brady Black, in partnership with the Art of Change organisation, drew more than 200 caricatures of the victims. EPA Activists hang portraits of the victims of the August 4 Beirut port explosion on a wall in the Lebanese capital. Artist Brady Black, in partnership with the Art of Change organisation, drew more than 200 caricatures of the victims. EPA Protesters carry portraits of August 4 Beirut port blast victims during a demonstration in the Lebanese capital on May 4 2021. EPA Artist Brady Black drew caricatures of more than 200 victims of the August 4 Beirut port blast as part of the campaign titled 'They Matter'. EPA Activists hang portraits of August 4 Beirut blast victims on a wall in the Lebanese capital. Artist Brady Black, in partnership with the Art of Change organisation, commemorated the deadly explosion that killed more than 200 people. EPA Silhouette images representing the unidentified victims were also part of the artist's tribute to Beirut port blast victims. EPA

“The crisis Lebanon is facing is a domestic crisis. It is a self-imposed crisis. It is not a crisis coming from abroad or from external factors,” Mr Borell said.

“It is a homemade crisis. It is a crisis done by yourselves.”

He urged the political class to hold parliamentary elections on time in 2022.

He is due to meet Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah. The Iran-backed group is widely seen as having veto power over government formation.

Mr Borell will also meet leaders of civil organisations, some of whom have been urging international powers not to give aid to the government, arguing that it would be wasted or stolen.

France imposed in April a travel ban on unnamed political figures saying they were obstructing the formation of the government.

Targeted sanctions

A European diplomat told The National that France has been lobbying the EU to take a tougher stance on the Lebanese political class which Paris sees as failing “as a whole” to embark on any meaningful reform.

“The French view is gaining for the need to treat Lebanon as a banana republic and target those in control with asset freezes, travel bans and other restrictive measures,” said the diplomat, who did not want to be named.

The diplomat said that any moves the EU takes against Lebanese politicians will still be gradual.

“You will not see blanket bans and sanctions on whole sectors, although France and other EU countries are trying to channel aid away from the government and into civil structures,” the diplomat said.

A diplomatic note seen by Reuters showed that the EU is preparing potential sanctions against Lebanese politicians for possible involvement in corruption, obstructing government efforts, financial mishandling and human rights abuses.

"It might be argued that the lack of political responsibility of the leadership in Lebanon is at the core of a massive implosion of the economy," the note reads, referring to the possible human rights criteria.

"This has led to significant suffering and has affected the human rights of the population in Lebanon.

Mr Borell will report to EU Foreign Ministers on Monday following his Beirut trip.