Hamas deputy leader killed in Israeli drone strike on Beirut

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The deputy head of Hamas was among several people killed in an Israeli drone strike on a Hamas office in southern Beirut, Lebanese state media reported on Tuesday, in the first direct attack on the capital since the Gaza war began in October.

A Hamas office in the southern suburb of Dahiyeh was struck by an Israeli drone, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported, with social media footage showing smoke and flames billowing from the site of the attack following a series of loud explosions.

Saleh Al Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, was killed in the strike, Hamas confirmed to media outlets.

The attack marks a major escalation in Israel's attacks on Lebanon, which until now have concentrated on southern border areas.

READ MORE Israeli strike kills civilian in southern Lebanon as border clashes worsen

Videos circulating on Telegram channels and social media showed the extent of the destruction, with an entire floor blown out of a multistorey building.

It is unknown how many casualties were caused by the strike, but the state news agency reported ambulances were on the scene “to transport the injured”.

Al Mayadeen, affiliated with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, reported Mr Al Arouri was killed alongside three others in the strike.

An explosion occurred in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Tuesday evening, known to be a stronghold of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, two security sources told Reuters.#Lebanon #Hezbollah #Gaza #Israel pic.twitter.com/Zq61bUZuBs — Ahmed Rasheed (@Ahmed_Rasheed_R) January 2, 2024

More than 150 people, including at least 19 civilians, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since border clashes began on October 8.

Israel has launched attacks on both Hamas and Hezbollah, which have launched missiles into northern Israel, leaving southern villages fearing an expansion of the conflict.