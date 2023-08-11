Lebanon's forensic audit rebuked BDL's management under former governor

Consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal has released an uncompromising forensic report on the management of Lebanon's central bank, which points to its former governor Riad Salameh's distinct role in overseeing the bank, characterised by a "personalised" and "unscrutinised" approach.

Lebanon is grappling with one of its worst economic crises, marked by financial sector losses amounting to $70 billion and the national currency losing around 98 per cent of its value.

Alvarez & Marsal was tasked in September 2020 with conducting a forensic audit of the Banque du Liban BDL. The objective was to examine financial transactions in accordance with the law and uncover potential misappropriations.

The forensic audit, which encountered numerous obstacles and delays and faced resistance from BDL, was presented on Thursday to Caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil.

Spanning 332 pages across 14 sections, the report, seen by The National, covers the 2015 up to early 2020 period.

It scrutinizes compliance and internal controls at BDL, uncovers irregular accounting practices, a lack of transparency, and weak control mechanisms. Riad Salameh emerges as the main decision-maker with very limited checks on his authority.

Here are the main findings:

New evidence of illegitimate commissions

This is probably the most significant discovery within the report: Alvarez & Marsal has found evidence of "illegitimate commissions totaling $111 million" during the specified period.

This complements the ongoing examination of suspicious commissions totaling $330 million funneled into Forry Associates Ltd from 2002 to 2016.

European investigators suspect that Mr Salameh channeled public funds through Forry, his brother's company, under an irregular agreement with Lebanon's central bank.

During this time, Forry would collect a 0.38 per cent commission from commercial banks, without them knowing and without providing any services in return, each time they bought financial instruments from the central bank.

Citing The National's reporting, Alvarez & Marsal examined the concerns surrounding these commissions.

Yet their analysis has unveiled additional intermediaries.

Their investigation highlighted the presence of further commissions channeling into the same "consulting account."

It is worth noting that the report mainly studies the post-Forry era, as transfers to Forry stopped after 2015.

"This appears to be a continuation of the commission scheme under investigation by Lebanese and international prosecuting authorities", the auditors wrote.

The account was credited through different ways, including through transaction with Optimum Invest SAL, a Lebanese broker, and from payment transfers received from the Lebanese bank AM.

These transactions appear "highly irregular", the auditors wrote.

However, Alvarez & Marsal could not pinpoint the ultimate beneficiary's name or account for transfers from the "consulting" account at BDL where the commissions were deposited, as the BDL withheld beneficiary details from SWIFT extracts, citing banking secrecy laws.

BDL also declined to facilitate face-to-face interviews with its employees leading to the adoption of a written questionnaire approach, restricted to a specific number of staff members.

Unconventional accounting practices

Alvarez & Marsal also challenges BDL "non-traditional" accounting standards, which allowed the institution to publish its financial data opaquely and conceal its losses.

They said that BDL used a number of non conventional methods to manage its balance sheet, maintaining a facade of profitability every year, allowing it to persistently allocate around USD 40 million annually to the Ministry of Finance's account.

Over the course of several decades, BDL allocated losses accumulated on its capital to a designated account, with the intention of offsetting them through future revenues. These revenues are referred to as "seigniorage" – the earnings generated by a central bank from money issuance or banking intermediary activities.

However, the BDL overused this approach to mask its skyrocketing losses, which particularly increased from 2016 onwards.

"Even an unconventional accounting policy, in order to be a policy, needs to have certain basic features, e.g. to be clearly stated, capable of being audited, and not dependent upon ad hominem judgment. The BDL's accounting policy failed in this respect", the auditors wrote.

According to the auditors, BDL moved from a foreign currency surplus of LBP 10.7 trillion (USD 7.2 billion) by 2015 to a deficit of LBP 76.4 trillion (USD 50.7 billion) at the end of 2020.

This deterioration "was not reported in BDL's balance sheet presented in its annual financial statements, which were prepared using unconventional accounting policies", the added.

The lack of internal control at the BDL

Alvarez & Marsal also criticised the lack of overall good governance and risk management arrangements at BDL, as well as the role of Mr Salameh, "as the key decision-making figure and exercised largely unscrutinised authority".

"This was possible due to weak governance and controls framework internally, and a largely ineffective and understaffed external supervisory mechanism".

As per Lebanese law, the Central Council, which is supposed to govern the BDL and set the monetary, was "largely ineffective as a governing body with no challenge to the governor's exercise of decision making power ".

The Central Council, whose decision are taken by majority, includes the Governor, four Vice-Governors, and two government representatives, namely the Director General of the Ministry of Finance and the Director General of the Ministry of Economy and Trade.

Alvarez & Marsal said that they have "not identified any challenge or dissenting opinions/views in these minutes."