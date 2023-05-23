Germany issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh

Germany's public prosecutor has informed the Lebanese judiciary of an arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank Riad Salameh, a source told The National.

It comes a week after France issued an arrest warrant for Mr Salameh after he failed to attend a hearing in Paris.

He is suspected of having siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars from the Banque Du Liban (BDL) through an embezzlement scheme with the help of his brother Raja.

Reuters reported that the Lebanese judiciary had been told of charges including corruption, forgery, money laundering and embezzlement.

The brothers denied any wrongdoing.

Riad Salameh is under investigation in six European countries.

He is suspected of having embezzled public funds through layering operations involving the Luxembourg and Swiss banking systems to finance luxurious properties in France, Germany, the UK and Belgium.

Lebanon received an Interpol notice on Friday. This enables authorities in other countries to assist in identifying and finding the suspect, with the aim of extraditing them to the issuing country.

Lebanon is not legally compelled to extradite Mr Salameh. The country has a long-standing policy of not extraditing its own citizens.

The bank governor, whose mandate end at the end of July, remains in office despite growing calls for his resignation within the political class after the French judicial decision.