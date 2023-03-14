Lebanon's banks back on strike over judicial measures

Banks in Lebanon have resumed their indefinite strike in protest at a succession of judicial decisions against the embattled financial sector, as the Lebanese pound hit a record low of 100,000 to the US dollar on the parallel market.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon had suspended their strike to allow customers to use their services. But branches remained closed on Tuesday morning as the strike resumed.

The latest strike comes after “new arbitrary judicial decisions” which would allow borrowers to pay back foreign currency loans at the long redundant rate of 1,507 Lebanese pounds to the US dollar.

However, the ABL said banks were forced to disburse foreign currency deposits in cash in the same currency, creating a system that was “for the benefit of some depositors” but at the expense of others.

Such judicial measures “reduce the chances for depositors to recover their deposits in foreign currencies,” the ABL said.

For years, the local currency had been pegged at about 1,507 to the dollar. However, that rate has been redundant since an economic crisis that first became apparent in 2019.

The pound is now trading at 100,000 to one US dollar on the parallel market that has thrived since banks started limited withdrawals.

The local currency has now lost more than 98 per cent of its value.

Last month, the central bank announced a new official rate of 15,000 Lebanese pounds to the US dollar, well below the most used market rate.

Since 2019, banks have imposed informal capital controls, severely limiting depositors' access to their life savings.

Now, much of Lebanon has been plunged into poverty with severe shortages in basic essentials.

The economic crisis, described as one of the worst in modern history by the World Bank, has been blamed on decades worth of corruption and financial mismanagement by Lebanon's ruling classes — including its banking sector.