Family pay tribute to Lokman Slim's vision, two years on from his killing

A three-day commemoration began on Friday to mark two years since the death of Lokman Slim, a prominent Lebanese writer, human-rights activist and filmmaker.

Slim, 58, was shot dead in his car on February 4 in southern Lebanon, a stronghold of Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese Iran-backed militia and political party of which he was fiercely critical.

The investigation into his assassination by Lebanese authorities has yielded no results so far.

The commemoration on Slim's life will be held at his family home in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood, south of Beirut.

It is intended to “celebrate the life of Lokman, his vision and his courage, and to emphasise the urgent need to end impunity”, according to UMAM Documentation and Research, an NGO funded in 2004 by Slim and his wife, Monika Borgmann.

There will be an awards ceremony and a series of talks in a tent set up under the slogan “Justice Even If The Heavens Fall”, in a bid to rekindle the public debate on Lebanese politics, economics and justice.

'Continued impunity'

Slim's family said they have been kept in the dark about developments in the case.

“I come every day to the office of the judge in charge of the investigation to ask about the case. He keeps saying that he will issue the conclusions of his preliminary investigation, but so far, we have seen nothing,” Rasha Al Ameer, Slim's sister, told the National.

“How can justice be served in a country plagued by corruption?” she said.

UN human rights experts slammed the lack of progress in the investigation on Thursday.

“Two years following the killing of Mr Slim, no one responsible for his assassination has been identified and there is little prospect that current investigations will be successfully completed within a reasonable time frame,” the UN experts said.

“Shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Lokman Slim and bringing those responsible to justice is also part of the State’s obligation to protect freedom of opinion and expression,” say @UN_SPExperts on the second anniversary of his killing in #Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/MSWSn2BU8D — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) February 2, 2023

“Shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the death of Lokman Slim and bringing those responsible to justice is also part of the State’s obligation to protect freedom of opinion and expression,” they said.

Lack of accountability is common in Lebanon, where local investigations are often stalled by political interference. The investigation into the Beirut port blast has failed to hold accountable a single culprit, two and a half years after the explosion wiped out part of the city and killed hundreds.

In one of his last public appearances, Slim accused the Syrian regime of having ties with the ammonium nitrate shipment that detonated at the port on August 4, 2020.

Slim had spoken out about death threats he had been receiving in December 2019, when calls for his assassination were plastered on the walls of his home.

In a public statement, he had said Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah should personally be held responsible for any act that targeted him or his family.