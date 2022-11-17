Lebanon’s parliament for a sixth time fails to elect a president

The Lebanese parliament on Thursday failed for a sixth time to elect the country’s next president as Lebanon’s governance vacuum rumbles on.

Blank votes again received the highest count, with 46, while independent MP Michel Moawad received 43. Parliament speaker Nabih Berri set the seventh presidential session for next Thursday.

Two thirds of the vote in the 128-seat parliament is needed for a candidate to win in the first round. An absolute majority is required in subsequent rounds.

It was the second parliamentary session since the term of former president Michel Aoun ended in late October. It took 46 sessions, two and a half years and a series of political deals behind closed doors for Mr Aoun to be elected in 2016.

With a consensus candidate yet to emerge, the continuing deadlock on Thursday was expected.

Mr Moawad, whose father Rene served as president for 18 days in 1989 before being assassinated, has consistently been backed by a largely anti-Hezbollah bloc, which includes the Lebanese Forces — parliament’s largest party.

But he is seen as too divisive to court the necessary majority needed to become president.

Lebanon is currently entrenched in a governance vacuum. In the event that there is no head of state, the government takes on presidential powers. But Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s cabinet has been in caretaker status for months since parliamentary elections in May and as a result has extremely limited powers.