Lebanon Speaker Nabih Berri says maritime deal draft is 'positive'

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has described a draft of the US-brokered deal demarcating a disputed maritime border with Israel as positive.

On Saturday, the Lebanese presidency said Beirut had received a letter from US mediator Amos Hochstein on proposals for demarcation of the boundary.

Read More Lebanon receives US proposals for maritime border deal with Israel

Mr Hochstein has been attempting to seal a deal that would allow offshore energy exploration and defuse one potential source of conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

In a tweet, the US embassy in Beirut said ambassador Dorothy Shea had met President Michel Aoun, Mr Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati “to provide the US proposal for a final agreement on the maritime boundary line”.

Ambassador Shea met today with President of the Republic Michel Aoun, President of the Chamber of Deputies Nabih Berri, and President of the Council of Ministers Najib Mikati to provide the U.S proposal for a final agreement on the maritime boundary line. — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) October 1, 2022

Mr Berri, a Hezbollah ally and one of Lebanon's most influential politicians, told Asharq Al Awsat newspaper the draft of the final agreement was positive, according a statement circulated by his office.

He said the draft “meets in principle the Lebanese demands”, which reject the maritime boundary deal having any impact on the land border between the two countries, it said.

Mr Berri said the agreement was 10 pages and in English and “would require study before the final response to it is given”.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Saturday the receipt of the letter was “a very important step” and the coming days would be crucial.

The heavily armed Hezbollah, which last fought a major war with Israel in 2006, has warned against any Israeli exploration and extraction in the disputed waters.