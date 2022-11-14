Lebanon condemns Israeli 'breach of air space' after bombing in Syria

Lebanon has condemned Israel’s apparent bombing of an airbase in Syria and for breaching Lebanese air space to carry out the attack.

The Syrian military said the missile attack on the Shayrat airbase in Homs province killed two soldiers and injured three.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a warehouse for Iranian militias and Hezbollah at Shayrat were destroyed in the strike on Sunday.

READ MORE IMF bailout a long way off for Lebanon despite passage of 2022 budget

Israel is an enemy of Tehran and Iran-backed Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group and political party that is highly influential in Lebanon and is active in Syria in support of the regime of Bashar Al Assad.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on Shayrat, “which caused many deaths and injuries, as well as material damage”.

It also described the attack as a breach of Lebanon’s air space “and a direct threat to the safety of civilian navigation”.

“These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international laws and conventions, as well as a violation of the sovereignty of Lebanon and its air space by Israeli warplanes,” the ministry said.

Expand Autoplay A health worker treats a child who is suspected of having cholera at a field hospital in Bebnine, Akkar district, northern Lebanon. All photos: Reuters

Israel has repeatedly intruded on Lebanese air space to carry out attacks in Syria against Iranian and Iran-backed forces during the Syrian civil war.

Iran, Syria and Lebanon do not recognise Israel and remain in an official state of war with the country.