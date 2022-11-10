Bullet hits Middle East Airlines plane while landing in Beirut

A Middle East Airlines (MEA) passenger plane bound from Jordan to Beirut was hit by a stray bullet while landing in the Lebanese capital on Thursday, with no injuries reported, MEA Chairman Mohamad El-Hout told Reuters.

READ MORE Celebratory gunfire kills Syrian and damages plane in Lebanon

Mr Hout said that seven to eight stationary planes were hit by stray bullets shot from areas neighbouring Beirut airport each year, but Thursday's incident was the first time it had happened while a plane was moving.

Lebanese member of parliament Paula Yacoubian was on the flight and shared images on her Twitter page appearing to show a hole in the fuselage of the plane.

She said she was sitting in seat 2F when the incident occurred "right above my head".

بدل صباح الخير صار لازم نقول لبعض الحمدالله على السلامة #لبنان

السلاح المتفلت والرصاص الطايش لازم ينوضعلو حد

التفاصيل الليلة مع مرسال غانم الساعة ١٠ @mtvlebanon @sarelwa2et https://t.co/rPvcAnlMVI pic.twitter.com/s6nggvxpyl — بولا يعقوبيان (@PaulaYacoubian) November 10, 2022

Stray bullets from celebratory gunfire are a source of constant worry throughout Lebanon, but authorities have struggled to stamp out the often deadly tradition.

"These practices of shooting in the air in Lebanon must be stopped ... it is a source of danger to air traffic and the airport," Mr El-Hout said.

Celebratory gunshots to mark the new year killed a Syrian woman in eastern Lebanon last year and damaged a parked aircraft at Beirut airport.

Officially, celebratory gunfire is illegal in Lebanon, where firearm ownership is widespread three decades after the end of the 1975-1990 civil war.