US pledges $72 million in food aid to Lebanon

The US on Wednesday pledged $72 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, to help feed hundreds of thousands of Lebanese struggling to put food on the table.

Samantha Power, director of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), said during a three-day visit to Lebanon that the assistance would allow 660,000 more people to receive support from the agency.

USAID had already provided $260 million in development assistance and aid to Lebanon in 2022, an agency official said.

Lebanon, a country of about six million, is engulfed in a crippling economic crisis that has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern history.

Much of the population has been plunged into poverty and there are widespread shortages of bread, water, electricity, medicines and other basic supplies.

Announcing the visit by Ms Power, USAID said she would focus on Lebanon's financial and humanitarian situation, and push for “urgent reforms and policies” to tackle rampant corruption.

“More than half of Lebanese households are in need of some form of food assistance, a situation that has been exacerbated by Putin's war against Ukraine,” USAID said.

“This also has a negative impact on the millions of refugees Lebanon graciously continues to host.”