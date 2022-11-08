US aid chief arrives in Lebanon for talks on economic and humanitarian crisis

US aid chief Samantha Power landed in Lebanon on Tuesday for a three-day visit focused on the country's economic and humanitarian woes, and to press for “urgent reforms and policies” to combat state corruption.

“More than half of Lebanese households are in need of some form of food assistance, a situation that has been exacerbated by Putin's war against Ukraine,” the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement.

“This also has a negative impact on the millions of refugees Lebanon graciously continues to host.”

Ms Power, USAID's administrator, will push for reforms when she meets Lebanese government and business leaders, as Beirut grapples with a protracted political and economic crisis.

The World Bank's Spring 2021 Lebanon Economic Monitor found that the country's economic and financial problems rank among the worst economic crises globally since the mid-19th century.

Nominal gross domestic product (GDP) plummeted from close to $52 billion in 2019 to an estimated $23.1bn in 2021, according to the report.

In September, the International Monetary Fund called on Beirut to carry out critical structural and financial reforms, a prerequisite to securing $3bn of economic assistance.

The country is also grappling with a deadly cholera outbreak, with the country’s health ministry reporting more than 1,700 confirmed or suspected cases last week since the outbreak began in early October.

The outbreak has become so concerning that on Tuesday Egypt announced it would send 17 tonnes of medicine and vaccines to Beirut in a bid to help.

The aid will arrive by military plane in Beirut on Wednesday morning, the Egyptian embassy in Lebanon said.

A health worker treats a child who is suspected of having cholera at a field hospital in Bebnine, Akkar district, northern Lebanon. All photos: Reuters

On her trip to Lebanon this week Ms Power will also meet Lebanese and Syrian students, and refugees and residents from Lebanese host communities.

The visit comes just ahead of Ms Power's trip to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt for the Cop27 climate conference.